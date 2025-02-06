Currencies / STC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation
72.91 USD 1.54 (2.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STC exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.61 and at a high of 73.53.
Follow Stewart Information Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STC News
- General Mills, Cracker Barrel, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Stewart Information Services shares surge 6.9% on revenue beat
- Stewart Info Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Stewart Information Services stock hits all-time high at $17.89 USD
- Stewart Information Services Corp stock hits 52-week low at 58.54 USD
- PropStream acquires Batch Leads to create unified real estate data platform
- Stewart Information announces $0.50 Q2 dividend
- PropStream Unveils New Pricing Tiers and Free Skip Tracing”All at No Additional Cost
- Stewart Information director buys shares worth $59,633
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
72.61 73.53
Year Range
56.39 78.44
- Previous Close
- 74.45
- Open
- 73.53
- Bid
- 72.91
- Ask
- 73.21
- Low
- 72.61
- High
- 73.53
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.44%
- Year Change
- -2.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%