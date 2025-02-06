クォートセクション
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation

76.63 USD 2.18 (2.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STCの今日の為替レートは、2.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.79の安値と77.43の高値で取引されました。

Stewart Information Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.79 77.43
1年のレンジ
56.39 78.44
以前の終値
74.45
始値
73.79
買値
76.63
買値
76.93
安値
73.79
高値
77.43
出来高
470
1日の変化
2.93%
1ヶ月の変化
6.37%
6ヶ月の変化
7.67%
1年の変化
2.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K