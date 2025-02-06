通貨 / STC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation
76.63 USD 2.18 (2.93%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STCの今日の為替レートは、2.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.79の安値と77.43の高値で取引されました。
Stewart Information Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STC News
- サンゴマ・テクノロジーズ 2025年第4四半期決算：成長と戦略的焦点を示す
- Earnings call transcript: Sangoma Technologies Q4 2025 shows growth and strategic focus
- General Mills, Cracker Barrel, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Stewart Information Services shares surge 6.9% on revenue beat
- Stewart Info Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Stewart Information Services stock hits all-time high at $17.89 USD
- Stewart Information Services Corp stock hits 52-week low at 58.54 USD
- PropStream acquires Batch Leads to create unified real estate data platform
- Stewart Information announces $0.50 Q2 dividend
- PropStream Unveils New Pricing Tiers and Free Skip Tracing”All at No Additional Cost
- Stewart Information director buys shares worth $59,633
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
73.79 77.43
1年のレンジ
56.39 78.44
- 以前の終値
- 74.45
- 始値
- 73.79
- 買値
- 76.63
- 買値
- 76.93
- 安値
- 73.79
- 高値
- 77.43
- 出来高
- 470
- 1日の変化
- 2.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.67%
- 1年の変化
- 2.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K