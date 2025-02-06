货币 / STC
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation
72.58 USD 1.87 (2.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STC汇率已更改-2.51%。当日，交易品种以低点72.20和高点73.53进行交易。
关注Stewart Information Services Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STC新闻
- General Mills, Cracker Barrel, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Stewart Information Services shares surge 6.9% on revenue beat
- Stewart Info Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Stewart Information Services stock hits all-time high at $17.89 USD
- Stewart Information Services Corp stock hits 52-week low at 58.54 USD
- PropStream acquires Batch Leads to create unified real estate data platform
- Stewart Information announces $0.50 Q2 dividend
- PropStream Unveils New Pricing Tiers and Free Skip Tracing”All at No Additional Cost
- Stewart Information director buys shares worth $59,633
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
72.20 73.53
年范围
56.39 78.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.45
- 开盘价
- 73.53
- 卖价
- 72.58
- 买价
- 72.88
- 最低价
- 72.20
- 最高价
- 73.53
- 交易量
- 115
- 日变化
- -2.51%
- 月变化
- 0.75%
- 6个月变化
- 1.98%
- 年变化
- -2.73%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值