Moedas / STAG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
35.47 USD 0.09 (0.25%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STAG para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.24 e o mais alto foi 35.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stag Industrial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STAG Notícias
- Prologis anuncia aposentadoria de diretora de contabilidade e nomeia sucessora
- Prologis anuncia transição de diretor de contabilidade para abril de 2026
- BofA Securities eleva ações da ProLogis para Compra devido às perspectivas de crescimento
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Strength Seen in Medical Properties (MPW): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- 3 Brilliant REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- STAG Industrial: Reliable Monthly Income But Lagging Growth (NYSE:STAG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- STAG Industrial: Monthly Dividend Stock To Watch (NYSE:STAG)
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- STAG Industrial Q2 2025 presentation: Core FFO grows 5% as guidance raised
- STAG Industrial earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Plymouth Industrial: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On High Yield (NYSE:PLYM)
- VICI Properties Stock: Analyzing Complacency And Big Beautiful Bill's Impact On Gambling
- STAG Industrial: A Bird-In-Hand Dividend Opportunity (NYSE:STAG)
Faixa diária
35.24 35.52
Faixa anual
28.65 39.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.38
- Open
- 35.52
- Bid
- 35.47
- Ask
- 35.77
- Low
- 35.24
- High
- 35.52
- Volume
- 838
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.07%
- Mudança anual
- -8.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh