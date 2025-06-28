通貨 / STAG
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
35.50 USD 0.12 (0.34%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STAGの今日の為替レートは、0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.24の安値と35.57の高値で取引されました。
Stag Industrial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STAG News
- プロロジス、最高会計責任者の退任を発表し後任者を指名
- プロロジス、2026年4月に最高会計責任者の交代を発表
- BofA証券、成長見通しを理由にプロロジスを「買い」に格上げ
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Strength Seen in Medical Properties (MPW): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- 3 Brilliant REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- STAG Industrial: Reliable Monthly Income But Lagging Growth (NYSE:STAG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- STAG Industrial: Monthly Dividend Stock To Watch (NYSE:STAG)
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- STAG Industrial Q2 2025 presentation: Core FFO grows 5% as guidance raised
- STAG Industrial earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Plymouth Industrial: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On High Yield (NYSE:PLYM)
- VICI Properties Stock: Analyzing Complacency And Big Beautiful Bill's Impact On Gambling
- STAG Industrial: A Bird-In-Hand Dividend Opportunity (NYSE:STAG)
1日のレンジ
35.24 35.57
1年のレンジ
28.65 39.23
- 以前の終値
- 35.38
- 始値
- 35.52
- 買値
- 35.50
- 買値
- 35.80
- 安値
- 35.24
- 高値
- 35.57
- 出来高
- 2.526 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.99%
- 1年の変化
- -8.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K