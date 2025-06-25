Currencies / STAG
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
35.77 USD 0.12 (0.33%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STAG exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.65 and at a high of 35.96.
Follow Stag Industrial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STAG News
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Strength Seen in Medical Properties (MPW): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- 3 Brilliant REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- STAG Industrial: Reliable Monthly Income But Lagging Growth (NYSE:STAG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- STAG Industrial: Monthly Dividend Stock To Watch (NYSE:STAG)
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- STAG Industrial Q2 2025 presentation: Core FFO grows 5% as guidance raised
- STAG Industrial earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Plymouth Industrial: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On High Yield (NYSE:PLYM)
- VICI Properties Stock: Analyzing Complacency And Big Beautiful Bill's Impact On Gambling
- STAG Industrial: A Bird-In-Hand Dividend Opportunity (NYSE:STAG)
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
Daily Range
35.65 35.96
Year Range
28.65 39.23
- Previous Close
- 35.89
- Open
- 35.89
- Bid
- 35.77
- Ask
- 36.07
- Low
- 35.65
- High
- 35.96
- Volume
- 760
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- -2.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.24%
- Year Change
- -8.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%