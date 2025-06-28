QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STAG
Tornare a Azioni

STAG: Stag Industrial Inc

35.00 USD 0.50 (1.41%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STAG ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.89 e ad un massimo di 35.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Stag Industrial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STAG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.89 35.44
Intervallo Annuale
28.65 39.23
Chiusura Precedente
35.50
Apertura
35.44
Bid
35.00
Ask
35.30
Minimo
34.89
Massimo
35.44
Volume
4.047 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-4.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.37%
Variazione Annuale
-10.14%
20 settembre, sabato