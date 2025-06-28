통화 / STAG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
35.00 USD 0.50 (1.41%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STAG 환율이 오늘 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.89이고 고가는 35.44이었습니다.
Stag Industrial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STAG News
- Prologis, 회계 책임자 은퇴 발표 및 후임자 임명
- Prologis, 2026년 4월 회계 책임자 교체 발표
- BofA 증권, ProLogis 투자의견 ’매수’로 상향 조정
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Strength Seen in Medical Properties (MPW): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- 3 Brilliant REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- STAG Industrial: Reliable Monthly Income But Lagging Growth (NYSE:STAG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- STAG Industrial: Monthly Dividend Stock To Watch (NYSE:STAG)
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- STAG Industrial Q2 2025 presentation: Core FFO grows 5% as guidance raised
- STAG Industrial earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Plymouth Industrial: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On High Yield (NYSE:PLYM)
- VICI Properties Stock: Analyzing Complacency And Big Beautiful Bill's Impact On Gambling
- STAG Industrial: A Bird-In-Hand Dividend Opportunity (NYSE:STAG)
일일 변동 비율
34.89 35.44
년간 변동
28.65 39.23
- 이전 종가
- 35.50
- 시가
- 35.44
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- 저가
- 34.89
- 고가
- 35.44
- 볼륨
- 4.047 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.41%
- 월 변동
- -4.45%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.14%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K