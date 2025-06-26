Devises / STAG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
35.00 USD 0.50 (1.41%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STAG a changé de -1.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.89 et à un maximum de 35.44.
Suivez la dynamique Stag Industrial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STAG Nouvelles
- BofA Securities relève Prologis à l’achat en raison de ses perspectives de croissance
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Strength Seen in Medical Properties (MPW): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- 3 High-Quality, High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- 3 Brilliant REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Rexford Industrial Realty: Pure-Play On The SoCal Industrial Real Estate Rebound (NYSE:REXR)
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- STAG Industrial: Reliable Monthly Income But Lagging Growth (NYSE:STAG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- STAG Industrial: Monthly Dividend Stock To Watch (NYSE:STAG)
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Stag Industrial (STAG) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- STAG Industrial Q2 2025 presentation: Core FFO grows 5% as guidance raised
- STAG Industrial earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Plymouth Industrial: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On High Yield (NYSE:PLYM)
- VICI Properties Stock: Analyzing Complacency And Big Beautiful Bill's Impact On Gambling
- STAG Industrial: A Bird-In-Hand Dividend Opportunity (NYSE:STAG)
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
Range quotidien
34.89 35.44
Range Annuel
28.65 39.23
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.50
- Ouverture
- 35.44
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- Plus Bas
- 34.89
- Plus Haut
- 35.44
- Volume
- 4.047 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.41%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.37%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.14%
20 septembre, samedi