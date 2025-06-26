货币 / STAG
STAG: Stag Industrial Inc
36.03 USD 0.06 (0.17%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STAG汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点36.00和高点36.27进行交易。
关注Stag Industrial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
36.00 36.27
年范围
28.65 39.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.97
- 开盘价
- 36.08
- 卖价
- 36.03
- 买价
- 36.33
- 最低价
- 36.00
- 最高价
- 36.27
- 交易量
- 279
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- -1.64%
- 6个月变化
- -0.52%
- 年变化
- -7.50%
