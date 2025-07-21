Moedas / SQNS
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
10.26 USD 0.74 (7.77%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SQNS para hoje mudou para 7.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.59 e o mais alto foi 10.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SQNS Notícias
- Sequans Communications stock hits 52-week high at $9.60
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
- Sequans launches Iris RF transceivers for software defined radio
- Sequans Communications stock soars after Bitcoin acquisition
Faixa diária
9.59 10.93
Faixa anual
0.73 10.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.52
- Open
- 9.80
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 9.59
- High
- 10.93
- Volume
- 582
- Mudança diária
- 7.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 1027.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 377.21%
- Mudança anual
- 740.98%
