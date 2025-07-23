통화 / SQNS
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
9.83 USD 0.48 (4.66%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SQNS 환율이 오늘 -4.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.71이고 고가는 10.08이었습니다.
Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SQNS News
- Sequans Communications, 52주 신고가 $9.60 기록
- Sequans Communications stock hits 52-week high at $9.60
- JP모건, CAMP4 테라퓨틱스 투자의견 중립으로 하향
- JPMorgan downgrades CAMP4 Therapeutics stock to Neutral on long timeline
- Camp4 테라퓨틱스(CAMP), 5AM 벤처스로부터 450만 달러 투자 유치
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) sees $4.5 million investment from 5AM Ventures VII, L.P.
- 캠프4 테라퓨틱스, 파이퍼샌들러 목표 주가 $12로 하향
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $12 at Piper Sandler
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Strategy Inc updates dividend adjustment framework for STRC preferred stock
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Sequans launches $200 million equity program to fund bitcoin strategy
- Strategy Inc reports bitcoin purchases and at-the-market program updates
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here's Who Bought 755 BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
- Sequans launches Iris RF transceivers for software defined radio
일일 변동 비율
9.71 10.08
년간 변동
0.73 10.93
- 이전 종가
- 10.31
- 시가
- 10.00
- Bid
- 9.83
- Ask
- 10.13
- 저가
- 9.71
- 고가
- 10.08
- 볼륨
- 619
- 일일 변동
- -4.66%
- 월 변동
- 980.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 357.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 705.74%
20 9월, 토요일