通貨 / SQNS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
10.31 USD 0.79 (8.30%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SQNSの今日の為替レートは、8.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.59の安値と10.93の高値で取引されました。
Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SQNS News
- シーケンス・コミュニケーションズの株価、52週高値の9.60ドルに到達
- Sequans Communications stock hits 52-week high at $9.60
- JPMorgan downgrades CAMP4 Therapeutics stock to Neutral on long timeline
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) sees $4.5 million investment from 5AM Ventures VII, L.P.
- パイパー・サンドラー、CAMP4セラピューティクスの目標株価を12ドルに引き下げ
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $12 at Piper Sandler
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Strategy Inc updates dividend adjustment framework for STRC preferred stock
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Sequans launches $200 million equity program to fund bitcoin strategy
- Strategy Inc reports bitcoin purchases and at-the-market program updates
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here's Who Bought 755 BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
- Sequans launches Iris RF transceivers for software defined radio
- Sequans Communications stock soars after Bitcoin acquisition
- Sequans adds 1,264 bitcoin to treasury for $150 million
1日のレンジ
9.59 10.93
1年のレンジ
0.73 10.93
- 以前の終値
- 9.52
- 始値
- 9.80
- 買値
- 10.31
- 買値
- 10.61
- 安値
- 9.59
- 高値
- 10.93
- 出来高
- 1000
- 1日の変化
- 8.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1032.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 379.53%
- 1年の変化
- 745.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K