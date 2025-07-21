クォートセクション
通貨 / SQNS
株に戻る

SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares

10.31 USD 0.79 (8.30%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SQNSの今日の為替レートは、8.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.59の安値と10.93の高値で取引されました。

Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SQNS News

1日のレンジ
9.59 10.93
1年のレンジ
0.73 10.93
以前の終値
9.52
始値
9.80
買値
10.31
買値
10.61
安値
9.59
高値
10.93
出来高
1000
1日の変化
8.30%
1ヶ月の変化
1032.97%
6ヶ月の変化
379.53%
1年の変化
745.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K