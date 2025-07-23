QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SQNS
Tornare a Azioni

SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares

9.83 USD 0.48 (4.66%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SQNS ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.71 e ad un massimo di 10.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SQNS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.71 10.08
Intervallo Annuale
0.73 10.93
Chiusura Precedente
10.31
Apertura
10.00
Bid
9.83
Ask
10.13
Minimo
9.71
Massimo
10.08
Volume
619
Variazione giornaliera
-4.66%
Variazione Mensile
980.22%
Variazione Semestrale
357.21%
Variazione Annuale
705.74%
20 settembre, sabato