Valute / SQNS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
9.83 USD 0.48 (4.66%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SQNS ha avuto una variazione del -4.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.71 e ad un massimo di 10.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SQNS News
- Le azioni di Sequans Communications toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a $9,60
- Sequans Communications stock hits 52-week high at $9.60
- JPMorgan declassa il titolo CAMP4 Therapeutics a Neutrale per tempi lunghi
- JPMorgan downgrades CAMP4 Therapeutics stock to Neutral on long timeline
- Camp4 Therapeutics riceve un investimento di 4,5 milioni da 5AM Ventures
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) sees $4.5 million investment from 5AM Ventures VII, L.P.
- Obiettivo di prezzo di CAMP4 Therapeutics ridotto a $12 da Piper Sandler
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $12 at Piper Sandler
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Strategy Inc updates dividend adjustment framework for STRC preferred stock
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Sequans launches $200 million equity program to fund bitcoin strategy
- Strategy Inc reports bitcoin purchases and at-the-market program updates
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here's Who Bought 755 BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
- Sequans launches Iris RF transceivers for software defined radio
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.71 10.08
Intervallo Annuale
0.73 10.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.31
- Apertura
- 10.00
- Bid
- 9.83
- Ask
- 10.13
- Minimo
- 9.71
- Massimo
- 10.08
- Volume
- 619
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 980.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 357.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 705.74%
20 settembre, sabato