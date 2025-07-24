货币 / SQNS
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
9.55 USD 8.59 (894.79%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SQNS汇率已更改894.79%。当日，交易品种以低点9.20和高点9.72进行交易。
关注Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SQNS新闻
- Sequans Communications股票触及52周高点9.60美元
- Sequans Communications stock hits 52-week high at $9.60
- 摩根大通将CAMP4 Therapeutics股票评级下调至中性，因临床结果周期长
- JPMorgan downgrades CAMP4 Therapeutics stock to Neutral on long timeline
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP)获得5AM Ventures VII, L.P.450万美元投资
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) sees $4.5 million investment from 5AM Ventures VII, L.P.
- Piper Sandler下调CAMP4 Therapeutics目标价至12美元
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $12 at Piper Sandler
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Strategy Inc updates dividend adjustment framework for STRC preferred stock
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Sequans启动2亿美元股权计划为比特币战略提供资金
- Sequans launches $200 million equity program to fund bitcoin strategy
- Strategy Inc reports bitcoin purchases and at-the-market program updates
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here's Who Bought 755 BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
日范围
9.20 9.72
年范围
0.73 9.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.96
- 开盘价
- 9.50
- 卖价
- 9.55
- 买价
- 9.85
- 最低价
- 9.20
- 最高价
- 9.72
- 交易量
- 448
- 日变化
- 894.79%
- 月变化
- 949.45%
- 6个月变化
- 344.19%
- 年变化
- 682.79%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值