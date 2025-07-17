Currencies / SQNS
SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
0.96 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SQNS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.96 and at a high of 0.99.
Follow Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SQNS News
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
- Sequans launches Iris RF transceivers for software defined radio
- Sequans Communications stock soars after Bitcoin acquisition
- Sequans adds 1,264 bitcoin to treasury for $150 million
- Sequans acquires 1,264 bitcoin for $150 million treasury reserve
Daily Range
0.96 0.99
Year Range
0.73 5.80
- Previous Close
- 0.96
- Open
- 0.98
- Bid
- 0.96
- Ask
- 1.26
- Low
- 0.96
- High
- 0.99
- Volume
- 2.423 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 5.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.35%
- Year Change
- -21.31%
