SQNS: Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares
10.00 USD 0.31 (3.01%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SQNS hat sich für heute um -3.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.71 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.08 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SQNS News
- Sequans to change ADS ratio to 1:100 effective September 17
- Strategy Inc updates dividend adjustment framework for STRC preferred stock
- Sequans establishes $200 million ATM equity offering program
- Sequans launches $200 million equity program to fund bitcoin strategy
- Strategy Inc reports bitcoin purchases and at-the-market program updates
- Earnings call transcript: Sequans Communications Q1 2025 earnings miss triggers stock slide
- Northland initiates coverage on Sequans stock with Outperform rating
- Sequans Communications acquires 13 more bitcoins for $1.5 million
- Sequans buys 85 more bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 3,157 BTC
- Sequans reports Q2 2025 results, launches Bitcoin Treasury strategy
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here's Who Bought 755 BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Sequans Communications acquires 755 bitcoins for $88.5 million
- Sequans buys 755 more bitcoins, now holds 3,072 BTC worth $358.5M
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management
- Sequans partners with Swan Bitcoin for treasury management strategy
Tagesspanne
9.71 10.08
Jahresspanne
0.73 10.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.31
- Eröffnung
- 10.00
- Bid
- 10.00
- Ask
- 10.30
- Tief
- 9.71
- Hoch
- 10.08
- Volumen
- 121
- Tagesänderung
- -3.01%
- Monatsänderung
- 998.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 365.12%
- Jahresänderung
- 719.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K