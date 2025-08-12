Moedas / SPG
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
181.61 USD 0.09 (0.05%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPG para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 180.67 e o mais alto foi 184.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Simon Property Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SPG Notícias
- Europe Fuels Realty Income's Strategy: Is the Upside Sustainable?
- Evercore ISI rebaixa classificação das ações da Simon Property Group apesar de aumento no preço-alvo
- Evercore ISI downgrades Simon Property Group stock rating despite price target increase
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- Piper Sandler mantém recomendação acima da média para ações da Simon Property Group
- Simon Property Group stock rating reiterated by Piper Sandler at Overweight
- Simon Property Stock Rises 12.3% in Three Months: Will This Continue?
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Why Is Simon Property (SPG) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain SPG Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Simon Property Group stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on valuation
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Always Buy Simon Property Group's Preferred Stock When It Is Reasonably Priced (NYSE:SPG)
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Hartford Quality Value ETF Q2 2025 Commentary
- Simon Property Group (SPG): Elevating Sell Call Into More Balanced Re-Evaluation
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Realty Income's $5B Plan and Global Reach: Is the Growth Sustainable?
- USRT ETF: Hold For Resilient Returns In A Volatile REIT Market (NYSEARCA:USRT)
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
Faixa diária
180.67 184.06
Faixa anual
136.34 190.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 181.52
- Open
- 182.03
- Bid
- 181.61
- Ask
- 181.91
- Low
- 180.67
- High
- 184.06
- Volume
- 3.290 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.55%
- Mudança anual
- 7.22%
