货币 / SPG
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
181.52 USD 2.29 (1.25%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPG汇率已更改-1.25%。当日，交易品种以低点181.24和高点184.06进行交易。
关注Simon Property Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
181.24 184.06
年范围
136.34 190.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 183.81
- 开盘价
- 183.05
- 卖价
- 181.52
- 买价
- 181.82
- 最低价
- 181.24
- 最高价
- 184.06
- 交易量
- 2.161 K
- 日变化
- -1.25%
- 月变化
- 1.88%
- 6个月变化
- 8.49%
- 年变化
- 7.17%
