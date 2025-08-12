Devises / SPG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
180.73 USD 0.60 (0.33%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPG a changé de 0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 180.04 et à un maximum de 182.30.
Suivez la dynamique Simon Property Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPG Nouvelles
- Europe Fuels Realty Income's Strategy: Is the Upside Sustainable?
- Evercore ISI dégrade l’action Simon Property Group malgré une hausse de l’objectif de prix
- Evercore ISI downgrades Simon Property Group stock rating despite price target increase
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- Piper Sandler maintient sa notation "Surpondérer" pour l’action Simon Property Group
- Simon Property Group stock rating reiterated by Piper Sandler at Overweight
- Simon Property Stock Rises 12.3% in Three Months: Will This Continue?
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Why Is Simon Property (SPG) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain SPG Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Simon Property Group stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on valuation
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Always Buy Simon Property Group's Preferred Stock When It Is Reasonably Priced (NYSE:SPG)
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Hartford Quality Value ETF Q2 2025 Commentary
- Simon Property Group (SPG): Elevating Sell Call Into More Balanced Re-Evaluation
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Realty Income's $5B Plan and Global Reach: Is the Growth Sustainable?
- USRT ETF: Hold For Resilient Returns In A Volatile REIT Market (NYSEARCA:USRT)
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
Range quotidien
180.04 182.30
Range Annuel
136.34 190.14
- Clôture Précédente
- 180.13
- Ouverture
- 180.36
- Bid
- 180.73
- Ask
- 181.03
- Plus Bas
- 180.04
- Plus Haut
- 182.30
- Volume
- 3.810 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.44%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.70%
20 septembre, samedi