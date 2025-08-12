QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SPG
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc

180.73 USD 0.60 (0.33%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.04 e ad un massimo di 182.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Simon Property Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.04 182.30
Intervallo Annuale
136.34 190.14
Chiusura Precedente
180.13
Apertura
180.36
Bid
180.73
Ask
181.03
Minimo
180.04
Massimo
182.30
Volume
3.810 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.33%
Variazione Mensile
1.44%
Variazione Semestrale
8.02%
Variazione Annuale
6.70%
20 settembre, sabato