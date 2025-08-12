Valute / SPG
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
180.73 USD 0.60 (0.33%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.04 e ad un massimo di 182.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Simon Property Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
180.04 182.30
Intervallo Annuale
136.34 190.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 180.13
- Apertura
- 180.36
- Bid
- 180.73
- Ask
- 181.03
- Minimo
- 180.04
- Massimo
- 182.30
- Volume
- 3.810 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.70%
20 settembre, sabato