SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
180.13 USD 1.48 (0.81%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPGの今日の為替レートは、-0.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり178.68の安値と182.83の高値で取引されました。
Simon Property Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SPG News
1日のレンジ
178.68 182.83
1年のレンジ
136.34 190.14
- 以前の終値
- 181.61
- 始値
- 182.38
- 買値
- 180.13
- 買値
- 180.43
- 安値
- 178.68
- 高値
- 182.83
- 出来高
- 3.219 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.66%
- 1年の変化
- 6.35%
