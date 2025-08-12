クォートセクション
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc

180.13 USD 1.48 (0.81%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPGの今日の為替レートは、-0.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり178.68の安値と182.83の高値で取引されました。

Simon Property Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
178.68 182.83
1年のレンジ
136.34 190.14
以前の終値
181.61
始値
182.38
買値
180.13
買値
180.43
安値
178.68
高値
182.83
出来高
3.219 K
1日の変化
-0.81%
1ヶ月の変化
1.10%
6ヶ月の変化
7.66%
1年の変化
6.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K