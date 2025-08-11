Currencies / SPG
SPG: Simon Property Group Inc
181.91 USD 1.90 (1.03%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPG exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 181.75 and at a high of 184.06.
Follow Simon Property Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPG News
Daily Range
181.75 184.06
Year Range
136.34 190.14
- Previous Close
- 183.81
- Open
- 183.05
- Bid
- 181.91
- Ask
- 182.21
- Low
- 181.75
- High
- 184.06
- Volume
- 928
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.73%
- Year Change
- 7.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%