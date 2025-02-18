Moedas / SKIN
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.41 USD 0.02 (0.84%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SKIN para hoje mudou para 0.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.35 e o mais alto foi 2.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Beauty Health Company - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.35 2.49
Faixa anual
0.78 2.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.39
- Open
- 2.43
- Bid
- 2.41
- Ask
- 2.71
- Low
- 2.35
- High
- 2.49
- Volume
- 720
- Mudança diária
- 0.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 78.52%
- Mudança anual
- 60.67%
