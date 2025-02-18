Divisas / SKIN
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.39 USD 0.03 (1.24%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKIN de hoy ha cambiado un -1.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Beauty Health Company - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
2.33 2.51
Rango anual
0.78 2.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.42
- Open
- 2.42
- Bid
- 2.39
- Ask
- 2.69
- Low
- 2.33
- High
- 2.51
- Volumen
- 1.704 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.24%
- Cambio mensual
- 18.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 77.04%
- Cambio anual
- 59.33%
