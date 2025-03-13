QuotazioniSezioni
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A

2.28 USD 0.09 (3.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SKIN ha avuto una variazione del -3.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.27 e ad un massimo di 2.56.

Segui le dinamiche di The Beauty Health Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.27 2.56
Intervallo Annuale
0.78 2.69
Chiusura Precedente
2.37
Apertura
2.41
Bid
2.28
Ask
2.58
Minimo
2.27
Massimo
2.56
Volume
1.922 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.80%
Variazione Mensile
12.87%
Variazione Semestrale
68.89%
Variazione Annuale
52.00%
