货币 / SKIN
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.41 USD 0.01 (0.41%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SKIN汇率已更改-0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点2.33和高点2.51进行交易。
关注The Beauty Health Company - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKIN新闻
- Beauty Health adds new guarantors to convertible notes agreement
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Beauty Health (SKIN) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- International Markets and Beauty Health (SKIN): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Beauty Health price target raised to $2.00 from $1.30 at Jefferies
- Skin tightening is getting more advanced — and less painful. Here are the new techniques replacing facelifts.
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Beauty Health (SKIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Beauty Health Co earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Cencora (COR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Revvity (RVTY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Why Fast-paced Mover Beauty Health (SKIN) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Trump Administration Will Limit Medicare Spending on Pricey Bandages
- Waldencast: Learning To Grow Hurts Sometimes (NASDAQ:WALD)
- BeautyHealth Surpasses 35,000 Hydrafacial Devices Worldwide Reflecting Growing Consumer Demand for Clinically Proven Skin Health Treatments
- Beauty Health Co issues $250M convertible notes
- Beauty Health to exchange $413.2M in convertible notes
- Medicare Bleeds Billions on Pricey Bandages, and Doctors Get a Cut
- A 62-year-old dermatologist with barely any wrinkles shares what to do now for great skin at her age
- The Beauty Health Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SKIN)
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- California Bill Seeks Age Minimum on Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
日范围
2.33 2.51
年范围
0.78 2.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.42
- 开盘价
- 2.42
- 卖价
- 2.41
- 买价
- 2.71
- 最低价
- 2.33
- 最高价
- 2.51
- 交易量
- 1.555 K
- 日变化
- -0.41%
- 月变化
- 19.31%
- 6个月变化
- 78.52%
- 年变化
- 60.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值