通貨 / SKIN
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.37 USD 0.02 (0.84%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKINの今日の為替レートは、-0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.35の安値と2.49の高値で取引されました。
The Beauty Health Company - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.35 2.49
1年のレンジ
0.78 2.69
- 以前の終値
- 2.39
- 始値
- 2.43
- 買値
- 2.37
- 買値
- 2.67
- 安値
- 2.35
- 高値
- 2.49
- 出来高
- 1.650 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.56%
- 1年の変化
- 58.00%
