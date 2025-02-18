Currencies / SKIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.42 USD 0.21 (7.98%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKIN exchange rate has changed by -7.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.41 and at a high of 2.69.
Follow The Beauty Health Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKIN News
- Beauty Health adds new guarantors to convertible notes agreement
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Beauty Health (SKIN) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- International Markets and Beauty Health (SKIN): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Beauty Health price target raised to $2.00 from $1.30 at Jefferies
- Skin tightening is getting more advanced — and less painful. Here are the new techniques replacing facelifts.
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Beauty Health (SKIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Beauty Health Co earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Cencora (COR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Revvity (RVTY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Why Fast-paced Mover Beauty Health (SKIN) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Trump Administration Will Limit Medicare Spending on Pricey Bandages
- Waldencast: Learning To Grow Hurts Sometimes (NASDAQ:WALD)
- BeautyHealth Surpasses 35,000 Hydrafacial Devices Worldwide Reflecting Growing Consumer Demand for Clinically Proven Skin Health Treatments
- Beauty Health Co issues $250M convertible notes
- Beauty Health to exchange $413.2M in convertible notes
- Medicare Bleeds Billions on Pricey Bandages, and Doctors Get a Cut
- A 62-year-old dermatologist with barely any wrinkles shares what to do now for great skin at her age
- The Beauty Health Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SKIN)
- The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- California Bill Seeks Age Minimum on Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
Daily Range
2.41 2.69
Year Range
0.78 2.69
- Previous Close
- 2.63
- Open
- 2.64
- Bid
- 2.42
- Ask
- 2.72
- Low
- 2.41
- High
- 2.69
- Volume
- 1.694 K
- Daily Change
- -7.98%
- Month Change
- 19.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 79.26%
- Year Change
- 61.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%