통화 / SKIN
SKIN: The Beauty Health Company - Class A
2.28 USD 0.09 (3.80%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SKIN 환율이 오늘 -3.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.27이고 고가는 2.56이었습니다.
The Beauty Health Company - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.27 2.56
년간 변동
0.78 2.69
- 이전 종가
- 2.37
- 시가
- 2.41
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- 저가
- 2.27
- 고가
- 2.56
- 볼륨
- 1.922 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.80%
- 월 변동
- 12.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 68.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 52.00%
20 9월, 토요일