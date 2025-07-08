Moedas / SGHC
SGHC: Super Group (SGHC) Limited
13.32 USD 0.44 (3.42%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGHC para hoje mudou para 3.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.13 e o mais alto foi 13.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Super Group (SGHC) Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGHC Notícias
- SGHC stock price target raised to $18 from $15 at Craig-Hallum
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Super Group raises 2025 guidance on strong Q3 performance
- Ação da SGHC atinge máxima histórica de US$ 13,47
- Sghc stock hits all-time high at 13.47 USD
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Benchmark raises SGHC Limited stock price target to $16 ahead of Analyst Day
- Sghc stock hits 52-week high of 12.37 USD
- SGHC stock hits 52-week high at 12.19 USD
- Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SGHC)
- SGHC stock price target raised to $14 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Canaccord
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Investors Heavily Search Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Here is What You Need to Know
- JMP initiates Super Group stock with Market Outperform rating on growth potential
- Benchmark raises Super Group stock price target to $14 on record quarter
- SGHC stock price target raised to $15 by Canaccord on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $13 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
Faixa diária
13.13 13.71
Faixa anual
3.58 13.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.88
- Open
- 13.57
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- Low
- 13.13
- High
- 13.71
- Volume
- 1.781 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 107.15%
- Mudança anual
- 265.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh