SGHC: Super Group (SGHC) Limited

11.78 USD 0.09 (0.77%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGHC ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.35 e ad un massimo di 11.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.35 11.86
Intervallo Annuale
3.58 13.71
Chiusura Precedente
11.69
Apertura
11.85
Bid
11.78
Ask
12.08
Minimo
11.35
Massimo
11.86
Volume
7.178 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.77%
Variazione Mensile
4.25%
Variazione Semestrale
83.20%
Variazione Annuale
223.63%
20 settembre, sabato