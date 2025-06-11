货币 / SGHC
SGHC: Super Group (SGHC) Limited
12.94 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGHC汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点12.86和高点13.19进行交易。
关注Super Group (SGHC) Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SGHC新闻
日范围
12.86 13.19
年范围
3.58 13.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.09
- 开盘价
- 13.07
- 卖价
- 12.94
- 买价
- 13.24
- 最低价
- 12.86
- 最高价
- 13.19
- 交易量
- 1.872 K
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- 14.51%
- 6个月变化
- 101.24%
- 年变化
- 255.49%
