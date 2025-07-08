Divisas / SGHC
SGHC: Super Group (SGHC) Limited
12.88 USD 0.21 (1.60%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGHC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Super Group (SGHC) Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SGHC News
- Super Group eleva sus previsiones para 2025 tras un sólido rendimiento en el tercer trimestre
- Las acciones de SGHC alcanzan máximos históricos a 13,47 dólares
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Benchmark raises SGHC Limited stock price target to $16 ahead of Analyst Day
- Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SGHC)
- SGHC stock price target raised to $14 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Canaccord
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Investors Heavily Search Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Here is What You Need to Know
- JMP initiates Super Group stock with Market Outperform rating on growth potential
- Benchmark raises Super Group stock price target to $14 on record quarter
- SGHC stock price target raised to $15 by Canaccord on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $13 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
Rango diario
12.78 13.19
Rango anual
3.58 13.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.09
- Open
- 13.07
- Bid
- 12.88
- Ask
- 13.18
- Low
- 12.78
- High
- 13.19
- Volumen
- 6.149 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.60%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.98%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 100.31%
- Cambio anual
- 253.85%
