Currencies / SGHC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGHC: Super Group (SGHC) Limited
13.33 USD 0.63 (4.96%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGHC exchange rate has changed by 4.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.17 and at a high of 13.49.
Follow Super Group (SGHC) Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGHC News
- Sghc stock hits all-time high at 13.47 USD
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Benchmark raises SGHC Limited stock price target to $16 ahead of Analyst Day
- Sghc stock hits 52-week high of 12.37 USD
- SGHC stock hits 52-week high at 12.19 USD
- Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SGHC)
- SGHC stock price target raised to $14 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Canaccord
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Why Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Investors Heavily Search Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Here is What You Need to Know
- JMP initiates Super Group stock with Market Outperform rating on growth potential
- Benchmark raises Super Group stock price target to $14 on record quarter
- SGHC stock price target raised to $15 by Canaccord on strong Q2 results
- Super Group stock price target raised to $13 by BTIG on strong Q2 results
- Super Group raises 2025 guidance, plans to exit U.S. iGaming market
- Datadog To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO)
- BTIG raises SGHC stock price target on sportsbook outlook
- Super Group: A Lot Of Potential Outside Of The U.S., But Can It Execute? (NYSE:SGHC)
Daily Range
13.17 13.49
Year Range
3.58 13.49
- Previous Close
- 12.70
- Open
- 13.24
- Bid
- 13.33
- Ask
- 13.63
- Low
- 13.17
- High
- 13.49
- Volume
- 3.709 K
- Daily Change
- 4.96%
- Month Change
- 17.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 107.31%
- Year Change
- 266.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%