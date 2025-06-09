CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / SGDM
Voltar para Ações

SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SGDM para hoje mudou para 2.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.36 e o mais alto foi 60.44.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGDM Notícias

Faixa diária
59.36 60.44
Faixa anual
26.60 60.44
Fechamento anterior
58.63
Open
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Low
59.36
High
60.44
Volume
145
Mudança diária
2.93%
Mudança mensal
11.37%
Mudança de 6 meses
59.19%
Mudança anual
93.74%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%