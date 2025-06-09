Moedas / SGDM
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SGDM para hoje mudou para 2.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.36 e o mais alto foi 60.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SGDM Notícias
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold Mining ETF (SGDM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- SGDM: The Best Managed ETF Is Still A Sell (NYSEARCA:SGDM)
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
- Dollar Stabilizes While Sterling Slides After Disappointing Jobs Report (SPX)
- Dollar Unwinds Jobs Report Gains
Faixa diária
59.36 60.44
Faixa anual
26.60 60.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.63
- Open
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Low
- 59.36
- High
- 60.44
- Volume
- 145
- Mudança diária
- 2.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.19%
- Mudança anual
- 93.74%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%