QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SGDM
Tornare a Azioni

SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGDM ha avuto una variazione del 2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.36 e ad un massimo di 60.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGDM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.36 60.44
Intervallo Annuale
26.60 60.44
Chiusura Precedente
58.63
Apertura
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Minimo
59.36
Massimo
60.44
Volume
145
Variazione giornaliera
2.93%
Variazione Mensile
11.37%
Variazione Semestrale
59.19%
Variazione Annuale
93.74%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%