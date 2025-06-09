Valute / SGDM
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SGDM ha avuto una variazione del 2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.36 e ad un massimo di 60.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.36 60.44
Intervallo Annuale
26.60 60.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.63
- Apertura
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Minimo
- 59.36
- Massimo
- 60.44
- Volume
- 145
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 93.74%
