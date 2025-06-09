CotizacionesSecciones
SGDM
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SGDM de hoy ha cambiado un 2.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.44.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprott Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
59.36 60.44
Rango anual
26.60 60.44
Cierres anteriores
58.63
Open
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Low
59.36
High
60.44
Volumen
145
Cambio diario
2.93%
Cambio mensual
11.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
59.19%
Cambio anual
93.74%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%