Divisas / SGDM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGDM de hoy ha cambiado un 2.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprott Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDM News
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold Mining ETF (SGDM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- SGDM: The Best Managed ETF Is Still A Sell (NYSEARCA:SGDM)
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
- Dollar Stabilizes While Sterling Slides After Disappointing Jobs Report (SPX)
- Dollar Unwinds Jobs Report Gains
Rango diario
59.36 60.44
Rango anual
26.60 60.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.63
- Open
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Low
- 59.36
- High
- 60.44
- Volumen
- 145
- Cambio diario
- 2.93%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 59.19%
- Cambio anual
- 93.74%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $-406.051 B
- Prev.
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 4.04 M
- Prev.
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -2.0%
- Prev.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.641%