Currencies / SGDM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGDM exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.36 and at a high of 60.44.
Follow Sprott Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDM News
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold Mining ETF (SGDM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- SGDM: The Best Managed ETF Is Still A Sell (NYSEARCA:SGDM)
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
- Dollar Stabilizes While Sterling Slides After Disappointing Jobs Report (SPX)
- Dollar Unwinds Jobs Report Gains
Daily Range
59.36 60.44
Year Range
26.60 60.44
- Previous Close
- 58.63
- Open
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Low
- 59.36
- High
- 60.44
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- 11.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.19%
- Year Change
- 93.74%