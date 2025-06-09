QuotesSections
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SGDM exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.36 and at a high of 60.44.

Follow Sprott Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
59.36 60.44
Year Range
26.60 60.44
Previous Close
58.63
Open
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Low
59.36
High
60.44
Volume
145
Daily Change
2.93%
Month Change
11.37%
6 Months Change
59.19%
Year Change
93.74%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev