货币 / SGDM
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGDM汇率已更改2.93%。当日，交易品种以低点59.36和高点60.44进行交易。
关注Sprott Gold Miners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SGDM新闻
日范围
59.36 60.44
年范围
26.60 60.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.63
- 开盘价
- 59.69
- 卖价
- 60.35
- 买价
- 60.65
- 最低价
- 59.36
- 最高价
- 60.44
- 交易量
- 145
- 日变化
- 2.93%
- 月变化
- 11.37%
- 6个月变化
- 59.19%
- 年变化
- 93.74%
