SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SGDM a changé de 2.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.36 et à un maximum de 60.44.

Suivez la dynamique Sprott Gold Miners ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
59.36 60.44
Range Annuel
26.60 60.44
Clôture Précédente
58.63
Ouverture
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Plus Bas
59.36
Plus Haut
60.44
Volume
145
Changement quotidien
2.93%
Changement Mensuel
11.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
59.19%
Changement Annuel
93.74%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%