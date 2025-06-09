Devises / SGDM
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SGDM a changé de 2.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.36 et à un maximum de 60.44.
Suivez la dynamique Sprott Gold Miners ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
59.36 60.44
Range Annuel
26.60 60.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 58.63
- Ouverture
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Plus Bas
- 59.36
- Plus Haut
- 60.44
- Volume
- 145
- Changement quotidien
- 2.93%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.37%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 59.19%
- Changement Annuel
- 93.74%
