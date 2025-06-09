KurseKategorien
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF

60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SGDM hat sich für heute um 2.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
59.36 60.44
Jahresspanne
26.60 60.44
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
58.63
Eröffnung
59.69
Bid
60.35
Ask
60.65
Tief
59.36
Hoch
60.44
Volumen
145
Tagesänderung
2.93%
Monatsänderung
11.37%
6-Monatsänderung
59.19%
Jahresänderung
93.74%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
Leistungsbilanz
Akt
Erw
$​-406.051 B
Vorh
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman spricht
Akt
Erw
Vorh
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe
Akt
Erw
4.04 M
Vorh
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Tatsächliche Hausverkäufe m/m
Akt
Erw
-2.0%
Vorh
2.0%
16:35
USD
Rede des Vorsitzenden der Fed Powell
Akt
Erw
Vorh
17:00
USD
2-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.641%