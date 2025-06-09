Währungen / SGDM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SGDM: Sprott Gold Miners ETF
60.35 USD 1.72 (2.93%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SGDM hat sich für heute um 2.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDM News
- Gold ETFs to Watch as the Metal Hits Fresh Highs
- Gold Mining ETF (SGDM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- SGDM: The Best Managed ETF Is Still A Sell (NYSEARCA:SGDM)
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
- Dollar Stabilizes While Sterling Slides After Disappointing Jobs Report (SPX)
- Dollar Unwinds Jobs Report Gains
Tagesspanne
59.36 60.44
Jahresspanne
26.60 60.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 58.63
- Eröffnung
- 59.69
- Bid
- 60.35
- Ask
- 60.65
- Tief
- 59.36
- Hoch
- 60.44
- Volumen
- 145
- Tagesänderung
- 2.93%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.37%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 59.19%
- Jahresänderung
- 93.74%
23 September, Dienstag
12:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- $-406.051 B
- Vorh
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- 4.04 M
- Vorh
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- -2.0%
- Vorh
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.641%