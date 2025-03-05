Moedas / SDRL
SDRL: Seadrill Limited
33.57 USD 0.25 (0.74%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SDRL para hoje mudou para -0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.50 e o mais alto foi 34.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Seadrill Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
33.50 34.12
Faixa anual
17.74 42.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.82
- Open
- 34.10
- Bid
- 33.57
- Ask
- 33.87
- Low
- 33.50
- High
- 34.12
- Volume
- 131
- Mudança diária
- -0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.80%
- Mudança anual
- -14.14%
