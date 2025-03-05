Valute / SDRL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SDRL: Seadrill Limited
31.02 USD 2.13 (6.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SDRL ha avuto una variazione del -6.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.95 e ad un massimo di 32.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Seadrill Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDRL News
- Seadrill Limited (SDRL): A Bull Case Theory
- Seadrill updates executive salaries and roles for senior officers
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Seadrill Stock?
- Seadrill’s joint venture secures two drilling contracts in Angola
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Seadrill estimates liability up to $53 million after UK court ruling
- Noble: Growth Opportunities Supported By Financial And Market Positioning (NYSE:NE)
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Transocean (RIG) Stock: An Underappreciated Offshore Leader
- Seadrill Stock: Weak Outlook, But A Cheap Way To Acquire Additional Rigs (NYSE:SDRL)
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Citi sees oil prices supported by risk premium, capped by 2026 oversupply
- Seadrill Limited Stock: Tough Times Ahead, So It’s Best To Sell For Now (NYSE:SDRL)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q2 - Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
- Transocean: Strong Near-Term Contract Coverage Reflected In Premium Valuation (RIG)
- Seadrill Limited: Well Positioned For Stormy Market Conditions (NYSE:SDRL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Lamb Weston, Sunnova, Teleperformance, DiDi Global +
- Tidewater: Muted Near-Term Outlook, But Still Highly Profitable
- Seadrill: Capitulation Is Coming, We're Buying The Dip (NYSE:SDRL)
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.95 32.95
Intervallo Annuale
17.74 42.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.15
- Apertura
- 32.95
- Bid
- 31.02
- Ask
- 31.32
- Minimo
- 30.95
- Massimo
- 32.95
- Volume
- 1.991 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.66%
20 settembre, sabato