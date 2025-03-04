Currencies / SDRL
SDRL: Seadrill Limited
33.89 USD 0.89 (2.70%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SDRL exchange rate has changed by 2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.08 and at a high of 33.96.
Follow Seadrill Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
33.08 33.96
Year Range
17.74 42.36
- Previous Close
- 33.00
- Open
- 33.69
- Bid
- 33.89
- Ask
- 34.19
- Low
- 33.08
- High
- 33.96
- Volume
- 387
- Daily Change
- 2.70%
- Month Change
- 7.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.07%
- Year Change
- -13.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%