시세섹션
통화 / SDRL
주식로 돌아가기

SDRL: Seadrill Limited

31.02 USD 2.13 (6.43%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SDRL 환율이 오늘 -6.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.95이고 고가는 32.95이었습니다.

Seadrill Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SDRL News

일일 변동 비율
30.95 32.95
년간 변동
17.74 42.36
이전 종가
33.15
시가
32.95
Bid
31.02
Ask
31.32
저가
30.95
고가
32.95
볼륨
1.991 K
일일 변동
-6.43%
월 변동
-1.77%
6개월 변동
23.63%
년간 변동율
-20.66%
20 9월, 토요일