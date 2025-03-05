クォートセクション
通貨 / SDRL
SDRL: Seadrill Limited

33.15 USD 0.67 (1.98%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SDRLの今日の為替レートは、-1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.12の安値と34.12の高値で取引されました。

Seadrill Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
33.12 34.12
1年のレンジ
17.74 42.36
以前の終値
33.82
始値
34.10
買値
33.15
買値
33.45
安値
33.12
高値
34.12
出来高
1.166 K
1日の変化
-1.98%
1ヶ月の変化
4.97%
6ヶ月の変化
32.12%
1年の変化
-15.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K