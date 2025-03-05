通貨 / SDRL
SDRL: Seadrill Limited
33.15 USD 0.67 (1.98%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SDRLの今日の為替レートは、-1.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.12の安値と34.12の高値で取引されました。
Seadrill Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SDRL News
1日のレンジ
33.12 34.12
1年のレンジ
17.74 42.36
- 以前の終値
- 33.82
- 始値
- 34.10
- 買値
- 33.15
- 買値
- 33.45
- 安値
- 33.12
- 高値
- 34.12
- 出来高
- 1.166 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.12%
- 1年の変化
- -15.22%
