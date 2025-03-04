货币 / SDRL
SDRL: Seadrill Limited
34.12 USD 0.08 (0.24%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SDRL汇率已更改0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点33.86和高点34.30进行交易。
关注Seadrill Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDRL新闻
- Seadrill updates executive salaries and roles for senior officers
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Seadrill Stock?
- Seadrill’s joint venture secures two drilling contracts in Angola
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Seadrill estimates liability up to $53 million after UK court ruling
- Noble: Growth Opportunities Supported By Financial And Market Positioning (NYSE:NE)
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Transocean (RIG) Stock: An Underappreciated Offshore Leader
- Seadrill Stock: Weak Outlook, But A Cheap Way To Acquire Additional Rigs (NYSE:SDRL)
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Citi sees oil prices supported by risk premium, capped by 2026 oversupply
- Seadrill Limited Stock: Tough Times Ahead, So It’s Best To Sell For Now (NYSE:SDRL)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q2 - Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
- Transocean: Strong Near-Term Contract Coverage Reflected In Premium Valuation (RIG)
- Seadrill Limited: Well Positioned For Stormy Market Conditions (NYSE:SDRL)
- Undercovered Dozen: Lamb Weston, Sunnova, Teleperformance, DiDi Global +
- Tidewater: Muted Near-Term Outlook, But Still Highly Profitable
- Seadrill: Capitulation Is Coming, We're Buying The Dip (NYSE:SDRL)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
日范围
33.86 34.30
年范围
17.74 42.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.04
- 开盘价
- 33.86
- 卖价
- 34.12
- 买价
- 34.42
- 最低价
- 33.86
- 最高价
- 34.30
- 交易量
- 260
- 日变化
- 0.24%
- 月变化
- 8.04%
- 6个月变化
- 35.99%
- 年变化
- -12.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值