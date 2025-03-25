Moedas / SBRA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SBRA: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
18.70 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SBRA para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.54 e o mais alto foi 18.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBRA Notícias
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Mizuho raises Omega Healthcare Investors stock price target to $40
- Truist Securities raises Sabra Healthcare REIT stock price target to $20
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Dow Jones Futures: Palantir Leads Rally Off Lows, But Look At This; Walmart Earnings Due.
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Medical Properties Trust: Still Wouldn't Touch It With A 10-Foot Pole (NYSE:MPW)
- Sabra Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $22 at Citizens JMP
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SBRA)
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7.4%
- Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Sabra Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 presentation: Strategic positioning drives 4% NAFFO growth
- Sabra earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- CareTrust REIT Is Just Getting Started (NYSE:CTRE)
- Sabra Health Care REIT: High Dividend And Growth Potential (NASDAQ:SBRA)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- The Dividend Investor's Quick-And-Dirty Guide To The Senate Budget Bill
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference and Attend ASHA’s 2025 Mid-Year Meeting
- Embrace The Fear: 2 Safe-Havens To Take Shelter In During The Market Storm
- SILA Q4: Consistent Income From Health Care REIT (NYSE:SILA)
Faixa diária
18.54 18.79
Faixa anual
15.60 20.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.70
- Open
- 18.55
- Bid
- 18.70
- Ask
- 19.00
- Low
- 18.54
- High
- 18.79
- Volume
- 732
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.61%
- Mudança anual
- -0.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh