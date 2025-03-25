QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SBRA
Tornare a Azioni

SBRA: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

18.71 USD 0.15 (0.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBRA ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.64 e ad un massimo di 18.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBRA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.64 18.86
Intervallo Annuale
15.60 20.03
Chiusura Precedente
18.86
Apertura
18.86
Bid
18.71
Ask
19.01
Minimo
18.64
Massimo
18.86
Volume
3.942 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-1.63%
Variazione Semestrale
6.67%
Variazione Annuale
-0.48%
20 settembre, sabato